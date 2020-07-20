Strike for Black Lives underway, a nationwide strike to support Black communities and workers

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 16:20 Hits: 6

Today is the Strike for Black Lives, a nationwide walkout to demand justice for Black communities and the dismantling of racism and economic exploitation. Organized by labor unions and social justice groups, actions taken will range from full-day walkouts to walkouts lasting eight minutes, 46 seconds—the length of time a police officer pinned George Floyd to the ground by his neck, killing him.

At least tens of thousands of essential workers are expected to participate across the country. Essential workers feature heavily in the strike, supported by the Service Employees International Union, the Teamsters, United Farm Workers, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the Poor People's Campaign, and other groups. Nursing home workers, airport workers, and fast food workers will be heavily represented.

Demands include a $15 per hour minimum wage, responsive legislation by elected officials, that corporations take "immediate action" to dismantle racism, provide health care and sick leave, and that every worker be allowed to join or form a union.

You can find out more about the strike here, and sign up to take action here and here.

