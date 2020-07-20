Attack on New Jersey federal judge's home kills son, critically injures husband

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 17:45 Hits: 5

The 20-year-old son of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas is dead, with her husband in critical condition, after a man posing as a FedEx employee shot both of them in Salas' home early Sunday evening. While the man was an attorney who had a case before Judge Salas five years ago, reports ABC News, the motive is unknown. Salas herself was not injured, but her husband remains in critical condition. The attacker committed suicide shortly afterward.

Threats against federal judges have been soaring during the Trump administration, with some directly instigated by Trump's own railings against individual judges who rule against him.

Judge Salas is now reportedly under 24-hour protection.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1962304