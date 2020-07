Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 07:54 Hits: 12

US rapper Kanye West has held his first election rally in an unlikely campaign to challenge Donald Trump. His rambling speech included thoughts on abortion and criticism of abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

