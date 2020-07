Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 22:10 Hits: 9

Squabbling EU leaders held a make-or-break dinner on Sunday (Jul 19) to try to break three days of deadlock in talks over a huge coronavirus rescue package.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-chief-urges-compromise-on-covid-19-rescue-package-12945748