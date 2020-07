Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 00:45 Hits: 11

WASHINGTON: In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion, argued policy with attendees and at one point broke down in tears. West, 43, a former supporter of President Donald Trump who has left voters befuddled over whether his campaign is ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/a-tearful-kanye-west-launches-presidential-campaign-with-rambling-rally-12945820