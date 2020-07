Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 07:06 Hits: 8

TOKYO (Reuters) - Campaigners for Japan's nightlife workers say they need realistic guidelines for how to stay safe and remain in business amid the novel coronavirus, which has seen the government zero in on host and hostess bars as centres of contagion.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/20/no-kissing-and-disinfect-the-microphone-japan-nightlife-sets-its-virus-rules