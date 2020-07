Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 15:59 Hits: 5

The coronavirus pandemic has found fresh legs around the world, as confirmed deaths pass 600,000 and countries from the U.S. to South Africa to India struggle to contain a surge of new infections. Hong Kong issued tougher new rules on wearing face masks, Spain closed overcrowded beaches and Germany reported another outbreak at a slaughterhouse.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200719-covid-19-resurges-across-the-world-as-deaths-top-600-000