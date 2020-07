Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 19:10 Hits: 8

BAMAKO (Reuters) - An influential opposition group in Mali rejected a proposal by regional mediators on Sunday aimed at ending a political crisis in which at least 11 people have been killed this month during protests against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

