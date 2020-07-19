The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pressed on Surging Covid-19 Cases and Test Shortages, Trump Says US Is 'Envy of the World'

Jake Johnson, staff writer
Contrary to Trump's claim that the U.S. has the best testing system on the planet, one expert said the nation is "nowhere near being able to rein in this virus with the amount of testing we have available at the moment."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/07/19/pressed-surging-covid-19-cases-and-test-shortages-trump-says-us-envy-world?cd-origin=rss

