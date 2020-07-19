Daily Kos Elections 2Q 2020 House fundraising reports roundup

Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 6

Quarterly fundraising reports for federal candidates, covering the period from Apr. 1 to June 30, were due at the Federal Elections Commission on July 15 at midnight Eastern Time. Below is our chart of fundraising numbers for House candidates in all key races this cycle. (Click here for our companion chart for the Senate.) That includes, among others:

Races we expect to be competitive in this year's general elections

Open seats in otherwise safe districts that feature contested primaries

Under-the-radar contests where a candidate raised or self-funded an unexpectedly high sum

Races where incumbents potentially face a credible primary challenge

As always, all numbers are in thousands. The chart, and an explanation of each column, can be found below. You can also view this chart in spreadsheet form and check out our separate chart listing fundraising data for every House incumbent seeking re-election this year. (Note: Some numbers may be missing due to issues with the FEC’s data. We’ll update those as soon as possible.)

Below you’ll find an explanation of each column:

Under " Party, " a designation including "-inc" refers to an incumbent.

" a designation including "-inc" refers to an incumbent. " 2Q Raised " is the amount the candidate received in donations from donors during the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans.

" is the amount the candidate received in donations from donors during the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans. " Self-Fund " is the amount of contributions and/or loans a candidate made to their own campaign, using their personal resources, during the reporting period. This number, if any, is not counted in the "Raised" column.

" is the amount of contributions and/or loans a candidate made to their own campaign, using their personal resources, during the reporting period. This number, if any, is not counted in the "Raised" column. " Spent " is the amount of money the campaign spent during the reporting period.

" is the amount of money the campaign spent during the reporting period. " Cash " is the total cash on hand the campaign had available at the end of the reporting period.

" is the total cash on hand the campaign had available at the end of the reporting period. " Raised CTD " is the amount the candidate had received in donations from donors cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans.

" is the amount the candidate had received in donations from donors cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans. "Self-Fund CTD" is the amount of contributions and/or loans a candidate had made to their own campaign, using their personal resources, cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period. This number, if any, is not counted in the "Raised CTD" column.

If you click through to view the above chart in spreadsheet form, you'll see three additional columns on the right-hand side:

" Spent CTD " is the amount of money the campaign had spent cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period

" is the amount of money the campaign had spent cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period " Transfer " is the amount of monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is counted in the "Raised" column.

" is the amount of monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is counted in the "Raised" column. "Transfer CTD" is the amount of monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is counted in the "Raised CTD" column.

Ultimately, all money received from all sources is reflected in every candidate's cash-on-hand totals, less spending. You can also review our roundups for the first quarter of 2020 and for each quarter in 2019: 1Q | 2Q | 3Q | 4Q.

