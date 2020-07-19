'Have to see': Trump declines to say he'll accept 2020 election results in Fox interview

Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 17:12 Hits: 6

On Fox News Sunday this morning, Donald Trump sat down with host Chris Wallace and covered a number of topics. Among these subjects: the Mexico border wall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, coronavirus mortality rates (which involved fact-checking, courtesy of Wallace), the Confederate flag, and whether or not he’ll accept the results of the presidential election in November if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the race.

Wallace asked Trump: “Are you suggesting that you might not accept the results of the election?”

"I have to see,” Trump replied. “I'm not just going to say yes. I'm not going to say no." He also added that he is “not a good loser” and that “doesn’t like to lose.”

Though expanded mail-in voting is a safe, legitimate alternative for both voters and poll workers amid an ongoing pandemic, Trump has rallied against it, erroneously suggesting it could be more susceptible to fraud. In this case, Trump said, “I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election. I really do.”

Here is that clip.

President Trump reacts to Mary Trump's new book. Plus, he answers whether or not he will accept the 2020 election results. #FoxNewsSundaypic.twitter.com/KmmGdgzcVY July 19, 2020

