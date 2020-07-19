Trump isn't serious about being re-elected, bypassing the CDC, and more you might have missed

Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 19:00 Hits: 13

Honestly, you could have told me that we were invaded by aliens this week and I would have believed you based on how crazy the past few months have been. Feel like you missed some stories? No worries. I’ve got your back.

Donald Trump isn't serious about being reelected

By Kos

Donald Trump wants to win reelection. He’s not serious about winning reelection. How do you square those two statements? You look at what vestiges of a “campaign” he’s running and you realize that there’s nothing in what he says or does to suggest he’s actually doing what is necessary to get to 50% of electoral college votes.

Does that mean that we let up the fight? Absolutely not. Does it mean that his behavior is erratic, dangerous, and frankly in any other time in history would be blindly unelectable? Yes. But this is 2020 and anything, especially the terrifying stuff is possible.

The scheme to bypass the CDC, send the National Guard to hospitals looks suspicious, because it is

By Mark Sumner

In the middle of a massive pandemic seems the perfect time to revise the format in which states share information, reroute that information so it bypasses the CDC, and employ the National Guard to make sure that individual hospitals are entering the data “right.” If the latest White House scheme looks like a blatant effort to “solve” the pandemic by simply changing the data … well, yes. It does. With Donald Trump claiming that increases in cases are due to testing—please ignore the filling hospitals and growing deaths—putting the numbers in the hands of the White House is an invitation to turn the basic information of the crisis into the basis of propaganda. As far back as April, right-wing media was reporting that New York hospitals were exaggerating the number of cases and even accused healthcare locations of using mannequins to make it seem that emergency rooms and hospital beds were full. Hospitals were accused of exaggerating cases and of miscategorizing deaths to make COVID-19 seem more serious. Social media was peppered with videos of people breaking into ERs to “prove” they weren’t really that busy. Even before the epidemic exploded in the United States, sources on the right were insisting that COVID-19 was not as deadly as it seemed, not as widespread as people claimed, or not a thing at all. With Trump repeatedly using the word “hoax” to describe the pandemic, there are still people in the United States who don’t believe the coronavirus exists at all. And there are far more Trump followers ready to believe that the numbers of cases, and deaths, are being exaggerated.

COVID-19 deniers are out there, and their idiotic beliefs are being encouraged by the Trump Administration. This is already costing us as a nation thousands of lives and will continue to hurt us in the months that follow. We have to be better than this as a country.

'DHS backs down completely': Trump admin rescinds dangerous policy targeting international students

By Gabe Ortiz

Under mounting lawsuits and immense public condemnation, the Trump administration on Tuesday said it would rescind the dangerous and cruel Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy forcing international students to either attend in-person classes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic or leave the U.S. “The hearing was over before it began, essentially,” tweeted American Immigration Council policy counsel Aaron Reichlin-Melnick. “After NINE lawsuits filed, DHS backs down completely and revokes the guidance before it's bound by a court.” More than 200 universities had signed onto a lawsuit launched by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology against the Trump administration, which had its hearing in court on Tuesday. “If the judge does not suspend the rule, colleges across the U.S. will have until Wednesday to notify ICE if they plan to be fully online this fall,” The Associated Press said on Monday. It won’t have to get to that, at least for now. “It’s a major win [for] colleges and universities, some of which depend heavily on international students and the top dollars to pay to attend school in the US,” Telemundo’s María Peña tweeted. “The announcement was made during a hearing for a preliminary injunction that was slated for 90 mins but lasted under 2.”

A respite from all the ridiculous news of the week. This is great news.

The creep of the QAnon cult threatens to consume what's left of the Republican Party

By David Neiwert

The bizarre and otherworldly QAnon cult—the conspiracist Donald Trump fanatics who believe that liberal Democrats and their allies have been secretly operating a global pedophilia ring that is going to end in mass arrests called “The Storm”—has not only been spreading farther and deeper into mainstream conservative politics, but the entire Republican Party appears on the verge of being completely consumed by it. Trump himself retweets QAnoners’ authoritarian paeans to his presidency and its attacks on his critics. His former national security adviser posted video of himself and a group of friends taking the “QAnon Oath.” Trump’s son Eric tweets out open support of the “Q” conspiracy theories. Trump’s favorite cable-news channel features reporters who openly embrace the theories. Dozens of Republican candidates openly spout QAnon claims and rhetoric, and GOP organizations have used their Facebook accounts to promote QAnon theories.

This is all so ridiculous that you think it would be funny, but actually it’s unbelievably dangerous and it’s hurting our democracy. Stop it with the conspiracy theories, there is no evidence for these insane claims and you’re not uncovering the truth my spreading them — you’re showcasing yourself to be an idiot who believes absurd claims with no evidence while spreading hatred and division.

New Daily Kos/Civiqs Montana poll: Democrats in close contests for Senate and House, Trump up four

By Carolyn Fiddler

Today, Daily Kos announced key findings from a statewide survey of Montana commissioned through Civiqs. The poll of 873 registered voters was conducted online from July 11-13 and finds Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate, the House of Representatives, and governor with a small edge among Montana voters. Democrats Steve Bullock and Kathleen Williams trail their Republican opponents by two points in the Senate and House races. Donald Trump leads Joe Biden 49%-45% in the presidential contest. “This Daily Kos/Civiqs poll reveals Montana to be a much more difficult battleground for Republicans compared to 2016 and 2018,” said Carolyn Fiddler, communications director for Daily Kos. “Though the Treasure State remains an uphill battle for statewide Democrats, the party appears to be making progress towards closing the gap.”

Montana is up for grabs. So many states are potentially swinging this time around, what can we do to truly capture the moment? How can we make lasting change so that we don’t continue to be at the whim of conservative factions? Let me know in the comments below. I’d really love to hear your thoughts.

