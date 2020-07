Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 11:49 Hits: 1

Iran’s president on Saturday estimated as many as 25 million Iranians could have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak's beginning, as he urged the public to take the pandemic seriously, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200718-iran-s-rouhani-35-million-in-country-may-contract-coronavirus