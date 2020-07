Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 09:43 Hits: 7

Countries from the U.S. to South Africa to India were struggling to hold down rising rates of the coronavirus, as global deaths from COVID-19 surged past 600,000 in a sign of how far off the world remains from a return to normalcy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200719-who-reports-nearly-260-000-single-day-covid-19-infections-a-record-high