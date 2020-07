Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 10:00 Hits: 7

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday he hoped the third day of EU leaders' summit will manage to overcome differences and agree on a mass economic stimulus to kickstart growth in the bloc weighing under the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/19/greek-pm-calls-for-deal-on-covid-stimulus-says-eu-cannot-appear-weak