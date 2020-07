Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 22:38 Hits: 6

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that some 25 million Iranians may have been infected with coronavirus, as Iran reimposed restrictions in the capital and elsewhere.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-rouhani-25-million-may-have-been-infected-12944126