Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 09:22 Hits: 7

Sumo began a new tournament in front of a live audience Sunday, despite a steady rise in coronavirus infections, with fans voicing both joy and caution about watching the Japanese spectacle during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/covid-19-sumo-resumes-japan-tokyo-stadium-face-masks-12944882