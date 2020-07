The United States, writes Whitehouse, "must adopt a recovery plan that addresses the intersecting crises of economy, climate, and justice through policies that speed the transition to clean energy, train unemployed workers for jobs in energy efficiency and renewable energy, make communities healthier and more resilient, promote smart growth and electric transit in cities, and restore biodiversity and soil health in rural areas." (Photo: Ronen Tivony / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)