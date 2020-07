Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 08:14 Hits: 6

KOTA KINABALU: Batu Sapi MCA division chief Datuk Chew Kok Woh has lodged a police report in Sandakan on Sunday (July 19) after his name was misused in a WhatsApp profile spreading political messages.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/19/batu-sapi-mca-chief-lodges-report-over-misuse-of-name-in-whatsapp-profile