Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 08:24 Hits: 6

IPOH: The baby boy found alive on the roof of a porch in Bercham here on Saturday (July 18) is in a critical condition and requires respiratory assistance.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/19/baby-boy-thrown-onto-bercham-porch-roof-in-critical-condition