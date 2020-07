Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 23:53 Hits: 4

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will only impose another nationwide COVID-19 lockdown as a last resort, comparing the tool to "a nuclear deterrent" in a Sunday (Jul 19) newspaper interview. Johnson, who is hoping Britain can return to "normality" by Christmas despite fears of a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-s-johnson-says-reluctant-to-use-national-covid-19-lockdown-12944470