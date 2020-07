Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 23:16 Hits: 5

Thousands of people have rallied near Paris to mark four years since the death in custody of Adama Traore. His case, bolstered by the Black Lives Matter movement, has put renewed focus on alleged police racism in France.

