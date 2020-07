Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 02:48 Hits: 7

A mural painted in front of the Trump Tower in New York City has been defaced for the third time in less than a week. Two women have been arrested for smearing it with black paint.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/black-lives-matter-mural-outside-trump-tower-defaced-again/a-54230360?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf