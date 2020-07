Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 06:32 Hits: 6

Syrians voted Sunday to elect a new parliament as the Damascus government grapples with international sanctions and a crumbling economy after retaking large parts of the war-torn country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200719-syrians-vote-in-parliamentary-election-as-inflation-hits-war-damaged-economy