Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 05:08 Hits: 7

While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/movie-magic-as-paris-turns-the-seine-into-open-air-cinema-12944754