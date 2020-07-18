'Should Tell You All You Need to Know': Trump Attempting to Block Billions in New Funding for Covid-19 Testing

"Testing saves lives by detecting people who are infectious but don't know it, and allowing them to self-isolate. I try to avoid hyperbole but I can't think what to call this other than attempted murder."
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015