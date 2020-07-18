Trump is playing shock doctrine with COVID-19, this week in the war on workers

Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 23:00 Hits: 9

One of the week’s big must-reads was How Trump is helping tycoons exploit the pandemic, by The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer. Specifically, Ronald Cameron, the owner of the massive poultry processing company Mountaire. Cameron is a major Trump donor, and he’s on a White House advisory board about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, there’s a campaign to bust the union of the workers at a Mountaire plant and the Trump administration is gutting regulations that protect these workers, whose job was already both dangerous and low-paid before COVID-19. Now, workers are getting sick and the company is keeping its numbers secret—and continuing to get favorable treatment from the Trump administration.

A worker at the plant told Mayer that a fellow worker ended up on a ventilator with COVID-19 after she told the company nurse she felt unwell and “The nurse sent her right back on the God-damned line to work. The nurses aren’t worth shit in there.” Mountaire workers got hazard pay of just a dollar an hour, which was canceled in June, while a Trump executive order forced them to remain on the job. “Why are they giving us a one-dollar raise and giving two million dollars to Donald Trump? What are we, animals?” the worker told Mayer. Read the whole thing.

● Get a free digital copy of the Labor Notes book Concessions and How to Beat Them, by Jane Slaughter.

● Speaking of which, Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants—CWA, writes, flight attendants tell airlines: Don't even think about concessions.

● Hundreds of thousands will walk out of work to 'Strike for Black Lives' on Monday.

● As a Black woman in a factory dominated by white men, Monica Mabin faced double discrimination.

● Postal workers are dying in heat waves. It's only going to get hotter, Dave Jamieson reports.

● Out of work: The coronavirus shutdown through the eyes of the recently unemployed.

● This obituary of union democracy activist Herman Benson is worth reading.

●

WeÃ¢Â�Â�re six months into this, and the federal gov is just completely awol https://t.co/wUEaayKHDo July 16, 2020

●

Cards Against Humanity has agreed to voluntarily recognize a union of its staff, including contractors, @SEIU@CMRJBWU affiliate @CAHUnion announces. "We look forward to celebrating after fair and productive bargaining! EVERYBODY DANCE NOW!" July 17, 2020

●

From living wages to parental leave, itÃ¢Â�Â�s always been impt to me that wherever possible, my campaign walks the walk. IÃ¢Â�Â�m proud to say that Team AOC is a union shop! Some deets: - $18/hr min - Overtime - Childcare benefit - Healthcare - Paid leave - Immigrant & Trans protections https://t.co/U0H8MCHUke July 13, 2020

