Our new fundraising charts show why Republicans are right to be 'scared to death by what we see'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 19:00 Hits: 6

Daily Kos Elections is pleased to present our second quarterly fundraising charts of the 2020 election cycle for both the Senate and the House.

An unnamed Senate Republican strategist recently told the Wall Street Journal that when it came to fundraising, “We’re scared to death by what we see,” and our data shows that they’re right to be. Team Blue’s candidates decisively outraised Republicans in almost every competitive Senate contest, and even in several races where the GOP holds a clear advantage.

In North Carolina, which both parties agree could be the seat that decides control of the chamber, Democrat Cal Cunningham outpaced Republican Sen. Thom Tillis $7.3 million to $2.5 million; Tillis still ended June with a small $6.9 million to $6.6 million cash-on-hand lead, but he’s going to have a tough time maintaining it if things don’t change dramatically in the next few months.

In Maine, which is another race that both parties badly need to win, Democrat Sara Gideon also outraised Republican incumbent Susan Collins by a massive $9.3 million to $3.5 million margin. Collins did have a $5.6 million to $5.4 million cash-on-hand lead at the end of June, but she almost certainly has already lost it: After Gideon won her primary on Tuesday she received $3.7 million that several organizations, including Daily Kos, raised in 2018 to support Collins' eventual Democratic opponent right after the senator became the decisive vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Democratic candidates decisively outraised the Republicans in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, and Montana as well, which are all races that have attracted millions in outside spending already. Additionally, Team Blue’s contenders outpaced their rivals in Alaska, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

Republicans hold a clear advantage in each of those contests, but well-funded Democrats could complicate things for the party in power and force them to divert resources that are badly needed elsewhere. And Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, who is the most vulnerable member of the Senate, holds a massive cash advantage over Tommy Tuberville, who won his party’s nomination on Tuesday.

The Senate news wasn’t quite all bad for Republicans. Michigan Republican John James outraised Democratic incumbent Gary Peters $6.4 million to $5.2 million. However, the senator still enjoys a $12 million to $9.2 million cash-on-hand lead, and most polls also show Peters well ahead.

Meanwhile in the House, Democratic incumbents are continuing to raise money at a pace that would have been unthinkable just four years ago. California Rep. Katie Porter brought in an astounding $2.5 million, while another seven Democrats who flipped GOP-held seats last cycle cleared $1 million. An additional 23 Democrats on competitive turf also took in at least $600,000 for the quarter.

By contrast, a total of 11 Republicans running to unseat Democrats raised at least $600,000 from donors. As we've noted before, we are comparing Democratic incumbents with Republican challengers in most of these races, but that just reflects the reality of next year's battlefield: The GOP has to go on offense, so the races that will determine control of the House will take place in districts held by well-funded Democrats.

We’ve said throughout this cycle that if Republicans can't match resources with Democrats, they're going to have a very hard time taking a majority, and that’s all the more true with Trump’s declining poll numbers.

Still, there were some bright spots for GOP challengers. Young Kim outraised Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros $1.2 million to $557,000 in their rematch for California’s 39th District (Cisneros self-funded another $100,000), though the incumbent still had a small $1.7 million to $1.6 million cash-on-hand lead.

The other Republican recruit to clear $1 million was Ashley Hinson, who outpaced Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer $1.1 million to $869,000 in Iowa’s 1st District, though Finkenauer maintained a hefty $2.7 million to $1.6 million.

And perhaps the biggest (pleasant) surprise for Republicans was Alek Skarlatos, who outraised longtime Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio $915,000 to $312,000 in Oregon’s 4th District, which is a contest that hasn’t been on many people’s radars. DeFazio, though, still had a big $1.7 million to $453,000 cash-on-hand lead.

Want more great elections coverage like this? Sign up for our free daily newsletter, the Morning Digest.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1961569