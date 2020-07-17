The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

This Is Trump's War : U.S.-Backed Saudi Bombing in Yemen Continues as Coronavirus Spreads

Seg1 yemen death

As the coronavirus spreads in Yemen, where the population already devastated by the world’s worst humanitarian crisis faces growing hunger and aid shortages, the Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition continues to drop bombs in the country. We speak to Yemeni scholar Shireen Al-Adeimi, who calls the ongoing crisis “Trump’s war.” “We’re seeing death rates that are just astronomical,” Al-Adeimi says. “The war continues, the bombing continues, the blockade is still enforced.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/17/coronavirus_spread_yemen_us_backed_saudi

