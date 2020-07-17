The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sonia Shah: It's Time to Tell a New Story About Coronavirus — Our Lives Depend on It

Seg2 covid testing

The United States hit an all-time high of 75,600 new COVID cases Thursday — the largest number recorded in a single day since the pandemic began. Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says the spike in cases resulted from states rushing to reopen their economies. We speak with investigative journalist Sonia Shah about the government’s failed response, the false idea that the virus is a “foreign incursion,” and “vaccine nationalism.” In her latest piece for The Nation magazine, she argues, “It’s Time to Tell a New Story About Coronavirus — Our Lives Depend on It.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/17/sonia_shah_its_time_to_tell

