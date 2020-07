Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 00:51 Hits: 7

After decades of mystery, the Russian Investigative Committee has concluded that they have found the bones and remains of Nicholas II and his family. The imperial family was executed during the Russian revolution.

