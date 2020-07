Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 03:06 Hits: 8

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden says he has been briefed that Russia is continuing in its attempts to meddle in the upcoming U.S. election.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/biden-briefed-on-u-s-intelligence-says-russia-still-meddling-in-electoral-process/30734376.html