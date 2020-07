Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 23:48 Hits: 4

We have now reached peak Libertarianism, and this bizarre experiment that has been promoted by the billionaire class for over 40 years is literally killing us. Back in the years…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/we-have-now-reached-peak-libertarianism-and-it-is-literally-killing-us/