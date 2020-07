Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 02:17 Hits: 6

Trump has been accused of "blatant abuse of power" after unmarked federal agents seized protesters in Portland. Protests are still ongoing after the killing of George Floyd.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-donald-trump-slammed-for-using-unmarked-federal-agents-against-portland-protesters/a-54224419?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf