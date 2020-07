Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 06:20 Hits: 6

MANILA: The Philippines' foreign ministry has told the US Congress that political freedoms and human rights will be respected as concerns linger over an anti-terrorism law that takes effect on Saturday (Jul 18). Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte early this month signed a stricter anti-terrorism ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/philippines-defends-anti-terror-law-before-us-congress-12943440