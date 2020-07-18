Rep. John Lewis, civil rights hero and the conscience of Congress, has died

Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 03:58 Hits: 10

The United States lost one of its great living heroes Friday night with the death of Rep. John Lewis. Lewis, 80, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019.

Lewis was first elected to the House in 1986, but he first came to national prominence in the 1960s as a civil rights activist. He was a Freedom Rider in 1961, a speaker at the March on Washington in 1963, beaten and arrested repeatedly without ever giving up the fight. In 1965, Alabama state police fractured his skull as he led a march across the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma—a bridge that really needs to be renamed. During his decades in Congress, Lewis never gave up his call for activists to make “good trouble, necessary trouble.”

“Generations from now,” President Barack Obama said as he gave Lewis a Medal of Freedom in 2011, “when parents teach their children what is meant by courage, the story of John Lewis will come to mind—an American who knew that change could not wait for some other person or some other time; whose life is a lesson in the fierce urgency of now."

Tributes and remembrances are pouring in:

Speaker Pelosi: "All of us were humbled to call Congressman Lewis a colleague, and are heartbroken by his passing. May his memory be an inspiration that moves us all to, in the face of injustice, make 'good trouble, necessary trouble.'" July 18, 2020

I simply have no words to express the magnitude of this loss. This is just too much. Rest in peace and power #JohnLewis. pic.twitter.com/Jrp0JX005w July 18, 2020

John Lewis was an American treasure. He gave a voice to the voiceless, and he reminded each of us that the most powerful nonviolent tool is the vote. Our hearts feel empty without our friend, but we find comfort knowing that he is free at last. July 18, 2020

We learned from civil rights giant Congressman John Lewis that we have Ã¢Â�Â�a moral obligation, a mission and a mandate, to speak up, speak out and get in good trouble.Ã¢Â�Â� In honor of his legacy, we will continue on this path of good trouble. Rest in power, Congressman. July 18, 2020

Terribly sad to hear of the passing of Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis. The world is a better place because of the sacrifices this great man made. We have lost a champion for working people, and the entire labor movement sends condolences to all his loved ones. July 18, 2020

Both John Lewis and C.T. Vivian passed away on the same day. Both spent their lives fighting to make America a better place. Their lives, and loss, will be felt for generations. pic.twitter.com/0KTkcXH1I1 July 18, 2020

John Lewis was a giant among men. A Civil Rights Icon, an indefatigable champion for justice, and a hell raiser known for making Ã¢Â�Â�good trouble.Ã¢Â�Â� In mourning his passing, let us aspire to build the nation that Congressman Lewis believed it could be. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/sDJ169T9bE July 18, 2020

We will never forget the time, early in our campaign, when @repjohnlewis stopped by one of our first big events without even being askedÃ¢Â�Â�just because he wanted to talk to strikers. Rest in power Rep. Lewis. We'll never forget your words. #GoodTroublepic.twitter.com/0hoAFnKJ35 July 18, 2020

.@RepJohnLewis never stops. Arrested for a Freedom Ride in 1961. Arrested for immigration reform in 2013. #Selma50pic.twitter.com/EKtztTzwsf March 7, 2015

And people are remembering Lewis by going back to his own words:

Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble. #goodtrouble June 27, 2018

Even though I was arrested, I smiled bc I was on the right side of history. Find a way to get in the way #goodtroublepic.twitter.com/SN0K6lHbqO July 19, 2015

We were beaten, we were tear-gassed. I thought I was going to die on this bridge. But somehow and some way, God almighty helped me here. We cannot give up now. We cannot give in. We must keep the faith, keep our eyes on the prize. pic.twitter.com/eOw9uMYAAL March 2, 2020

