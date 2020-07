Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 17:26 Hits: 2

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old anchor of its liberal wing, said Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.

