Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 18:50 Hits: 2

Foreign correspondents the world over mourn the sudden death at 68 of The Daily Beast foreign editor Christopher Dickey. Fran├žois Picard's panel remembers the four-decade career of a journalist whose work took him from Latin America to the Middle East and his adopted home of Paris.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200717-the-world-this-week-man-of-his-times-christopher-dickey-remembered