Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 17:48 Hits: 2

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will return a fourth of his salary to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis that has battered the economy, encouraging public servants also to donate from their earnings.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-s-president-to-donate-part-of-salary-to-covid-19-effort-12942742