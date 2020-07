Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 19:35 Hits: 3

Democrat Joe Biden on Friday hammered President Donald Trump's approach to reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting billions more in funding may be needed to educate children safely.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-says-more-money--planning-needed-to-reopen-us-schools-12942882