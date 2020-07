Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 19:36 Hits: 3

European Union leaders struggled on Friday to close ranks on the main elements of a multi-billion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic that plunged the bloc into its latest crisis.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-no-closer-to-agreeing-covid-economic-recovery-plan--czech-pm-says-12939950