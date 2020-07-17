Asylum officers condemn Trump admin's proposed rule further gutting protections for families

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 20:01 Hits: 3

Among the estimated 80,000 public comments made in opposition to the Trump administration’s proposed rule continuing to gut the U.S. asylum system is condemnation from asylum officers themselves, The New York Timesreports. Writing that the administration “has sought to turn the asylum system on its head,” the union representing U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers wrote the proposed rule “dismantles our carefully crafted system of vetting asylum claims, and with it, America’s position as a global leader in refugee assistance.”

The Trump administration’s proposed asylum changes last month that created a “credible fear standard so high, it slams the door shut,” advocacy groups like DHS Watch said. “Under this proposed regulation, the credible fear standard would be turned on its head. If an asylum seeker cannot provide enough evidence at the first step to prove their claim—as little as 24 hours after an arduous journey to the border—they would be barred from the next step. It’s a classic ‘Catch 22’: No asylum claim allowed until you can first prove it.”

Current and former asylum officers—several of whom have publicly opposed several of the administration’s inhumane and illegal policies in the past—agreed. National CIS Council union spokesperson and former asylum officer Michael Knowles told The Times the rule “would close off every possibility for the average asylum seeker to even have a fair process much less getting asylum. How they think they can do it without violating their own laws and convention is beyond us.” Jason Marks, a steward for American Federation of Government Employees Local 1924, told The Times the rule “will burn down the American refugee protection system.”

That’s exactly what Trump officials like noted white supremacist Stephen Miller have hoped to do, slashing refugee admissions to record lows and using the novel coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to violate the rights of children by blocking them from seeking asylum in the U.S. CBS News reported last month that of the 1,001 children who arrived to the U.S. border in May, only 39 were allowed to remain in the U.S. to continue pursuing their asylum claims. Just 39.

The latter policy of unlawfully and quickly deporting children seeking asylum is now in court, with a Trump-appointed federal judge halting the deportation of a 16-year-old Honduran boy who fled gang violence for the U.S. back to danger. In another ruling last month, another Trump-appointed judge struck down another policy that blocked thousands of Central Americans and others who didn’t first ask for protections in a nation they traveled through before reaching the U.S.

Doug Stephens, an asylum officer who publicly resigned last year over yet another anti-asylum policy, Remain in Mexico, said it was “clearly designed to make individuals fail and send everyone back without really giving them a fair shot.” He told MSNBC the policy “is violating numerous domestic and international laws by sending people back and causing this harm.”

