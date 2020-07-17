As more Black and brown people are brutalized, Pompeo makes his stand for toppled statues

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 14:00 Hits: 5

Sec. of State Mike Pompeo is apparently feeling a bit nostalgic, and the time periods he seems to want Americans to mentally retreat to are the decades during which Black people were considered three-fifths human. In a Washington Post op-ed Thursday, Pompeo argued that America needs to be reminded of its foundational principles. Under the headline "American diplomacy must again ground itself in the nation’s founding principles," he wrote: “Never before have America’s founding principles been under such relentless assault.”

Pompeo’s examples of what he deemed “relentless assault” included protesters who are frustrated with a racist and violently oppressive system tearing down statues of this nation’s founding fathers—otherwise known as slave owners. They don’t exactly invoke sentiments of pride and reverence for all Americans, but far be it from Pompeo to actually reveal any thought toward the well-being of Black people when he makes his ridiculous assertions. This time, he took to ripping on The New York Times’ 1619 Project, “which contends that the essence of America is entwined with slavery and racism.” I didn’t realize that was still up for debate in a nation built on stolen land, but apparently to Pompeo it is.

The secretary of state went on to contend that although “justified” in their outrage over the death of George Floyd, the protest movement seeking justice for his family has ”given way to outrageous efforts to erase American history by tearing down statues of our nation’s founders.” Following the toppling of a statue of Thomas Jefferson outside of a high school in Portland, Ore., Pompeo wrote: “Never has knowledge of our founding principles been more urgent.”

One of those beloved principles Pompeo so cherishes is “freedom,” but depending on the pigment of your skin, you may not be free to walk, jog, drive, or even have a bowl of ice cream in your own home without being brutalized or even killed by police. Still, Pompeo seems to think protesters fighting police brutality and racism are the ones who need reminding of the concept of freedom in America.

“Freedom has always been at the center of the American political order,” he wrote. And for those of us who are even somewhat knowledgable about the history of Black and brown people in this country, do try to contain your laughter, because this isn’t where Pompeo ends his op-ed.

He goes on to write: “The Declaration of Independence proclaims that every human being is endowed with certain unalienable rights, such as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; that governments are instituted to secure these rights; and that all legitimate power springs from the consent of the governed.”

It’s a beautiful declaration that I too wish all Americans respected, but I would argue that the people who need reminding of its meaning aren’t the ones knocking over statues. Pompeo should pen his next written rant to the Americans killing others with reckless disregard for human life because they can’t recognize their own biases.

Click here to support organizations that are fighting every day for racial justice.

RELATED: 'I am permanently blind in my left eye': Police target reporters covering George Floyd protests

RELATED: More than 4,000 people arrested in police rampage during George Floyd protests

LAWSUIT: Minneapolis police ruthlessly attacked journalists at George Floyd protest

RELATED: At least 8 people partially blinded on same day during police rampage against George Floyd protesters

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1961292