Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's cancer has returned, but she plans to remain on the court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital earlier this week after a minor procedure to clean out an infection surrounding a stent implanted during an earlier bout with cancer. However, the justice released a statement on Friday morning making public the fact that her cancer returned earlier this year and she began a round of immunotherapy in February followed by chemotherapy treatments in May.

All of this sounds bad, and is certain to mean that someone at the Senate has been dispatched to follow Mitch McConnell around and mop up the drool. However, the statement indicates that the chemotherapy has been, so far, effective. “My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease.” Ginsburg indicates that she is continuing bi-weekly chemotherapy treatments and has no intention of stepping down from the court. This is not the end for the beloved RBG, and she still insists that she can go “full steam” at her job on the court.

Statement from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: On May 19, I began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer. A periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver. My recent hospitalizations to remove gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated to this recurrence. Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information. My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work. I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.

