Federal court orders Trump admin to accept new DACA applications following Supreme Court ruling

A federal court has ordered the Trump administration to comply with the Supreme Court’s decision last month on DACA and fully reopen the program to new applicants. The court’s ruling finding the administration had illegally ended the program was certified on Monday, yet U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had yet to announce anything about accepting new applications, meaning officials were defying the court’s order:

Federal court in Maryland orders USCIS to implement full restoration of the DACA program, including initial DACA applications and advance parole. pic.twitter.com/VJ6Fk0Y2L7

USCIS must now accept new applications following the Maryland order, attorneys said on Twitter. “Administration will be accepting new #DACA applications!” attorney Amy Maldonado tweeted. “New court order makes mandate explicit,” tweeted immigration reporter Alisa Zaira Reznick. So USCIS, fully reopen the program to potentially hundreds of thousands of new applicants now. That’s not an ask, that’s an order.

