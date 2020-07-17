This Is Trump's War : U.S.-Backed Saudi Bombing in Yemen Continues as Coronavirus Spreads

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 12:16 Hits: 6

As the coronavirus spreads in Yemen, where the population already devastated by the world’s worst humanitarian crisis faces growing hunger and aid shortages, the Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition continues to drop bombs in the country. We speak to Yemeni scholar Shireen Al-Adeimi, who calls the ongoing crisis “Trump’s war.” “We’re seeing death rates that are just astronomical,” Al-Adeimi says. “The war continues, the bombing continues, the blockade is still enforced.”

