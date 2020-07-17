Philadelphia Delays Unhoused Encampment Eviction as CDC Says Let Them Remain Stop COVID Spread

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 12:49 Hits: 5

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says unhoused people living in encampments should be allowed to remain where they are to help stop the spread of COVID-19, we go to Philadelphia, where the mayor has postponed the eviction of an encampment planned for this morning. “The Philadelphia Housing Authority has about 5,000 vacant properties,” notes Sterling Johnson, an organizer with Black and Brown Workers Cooperative, who joins us from the camp. “We want to use them to create a community land trust. What they want to do is auction them off to private developers.” The move comes as many cities have continued to criminalize their unhoused communities despite the recommendations of public health officials.

