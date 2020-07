Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 12:18 Hits: 2

The ECHR has ordered Azerbaijan to pay 40,000 euros as compensation to prominent rights activists Leyla Yunus and her husband, Arif Yunus.

