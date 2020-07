Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 22:44 Hits: 8

The spread of the coronavirus has spurred Mexican authorities to impose local restrictions on mobility, commerce, and leisure, particularly in popular tourist destinations, even as the government seeks to revive the battered economy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-tightens-coronavirus-curbs-in-tourist-spots--other-pockets-12939998