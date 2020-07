Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 00:36 Hits: 7

On Tuesday, Joe Biden embraced a 2035 phase out for fossil fuel power generation, committed his first administration to $2 trillion in climate solutions investments — triple the amount he had previously…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/bidens-campaign-is-pivoting-dramatically-as-the-world-undergoes-a-staggering-shift-on-climate/